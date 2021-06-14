Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from his theatre days goes viral; co-star Sanjoy reveals the story behind the picture

Much before stepping into the world of Bollywood, and becoming the superstar that he is known as today, the actor used to do theatre. He has often spoken about his time in Delhi where he studied acting under renowned theatre director Barry John.
Recently, a Twitter user shared a rare picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his co-stars. The user tagged Khan and Sanjoy Roy, who is now the managing director of an events management company. The pictures show four actors waiting at a railway station.
Truly iconic @Iampranshup @iamsrk @yourriturajrks divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn @mohitsatyanand https://t.co/526a64JdOb
— Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) June 12, 2021
After his stint in theatres, SRK transitioned to television in 1989 with the show Fauji. He made his acting debut in 1992 with the film Deewana.
