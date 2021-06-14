Wagle Ki Duniya star Sumeet Raghavan reveals shoot shifts to Mumbai after 52 days in Silvassa

The lockdown in Maharashtra had prohibited the shootings in the state amid the rise in the cases of Covid-19 amid the second wave. With reducing the numbers of COVID cases and the relaxation of rules and regulations, the shoots will resume in the state.

Finally, after a month-and-a-half, the shoots of film and Television have resumed. Sitcome Wagle Ki Duniya is planning to resume its shooting in Mumbai too.

According to a daily, Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, said that the team is about to return back to Mumbai. They are yet to go through the government SOPs for the shooting. He further added that he misses Mumbai, as he has been in Silvassa for around 52 days for the shoot.

The actor further added that they have been in very strict with bio-bubble, as no outsider or fans were allowed to enter. He said JD Majethia had been taking good care of everyone.

On the professional front, Sumeet Raghavan was last seen in the film Aapla Manus and gained fame from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai sitcom series that aired from 2004 till 2017.

