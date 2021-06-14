Ankita Lokhande shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary

June 14, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Ankita Lokhande, who gained fame with her lead role in Pavitra Rishta, today took to social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The couple dated for few years before parting ways in 2016.

Ankita Lokhande shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary

Today, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a video made of fond memories and the moments spent together. The video features different activities done by ex-couple, including paragliding, dancing, and a few cuddle moments spent together.  Alongside the post, Ankita wrote a heartfelt note, "4 June  This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi, which starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Also Read: “I know that you are my guardian angel now”- Rhea Chakraborty pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *