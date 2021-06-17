Vidya Balan keeps it traditional in stunning sarees for Sherni promotions

Vidya Balan is dripping of sheer elegance and gorgeousness for the promotions of her movie, Sherni which drops tonight on Amazon Prime Video. Her saree looks are creating a stir on social media and Balan's printed sarees are back in trend and are worth the hype.

One of Vidya's fancy picks for promotions was from Ghuri Designs. She wore a black saree with red and yellow floral motifs that was paired with a deep maroon-ish red blouse with intricate golden thread work. Vidya keeps her makeup soft with a bold lip and her hair in a low bun.

For another look, Vidya went all summery and tropical with a beautiful printed saree from Soup by Sougat Paul. She wore a saree with palm leaves and a black balloon sleeved blouse. She keeps her makeup simple with a low bun and bold lips. The saree from Soup costs around Rs. 18,500 and we love it!

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi will be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film Newton.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Tourism collaborates with the Vidya Balan starrer film Sherni for an innovative marketing campaign

