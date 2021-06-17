Himesh Reshammiya’s picture from his younger days featuring Alka Yagnik goes viral on the internet

A picture of singer and music producer Himesh Reshammiya from his younger days is going viral on the internet. The picture had the singer-composer standing next to the veteran singer Alka Yagnik.

In the picture, Himesh looked quite different from how he looks today. He was dressed in simple attire where his checked shirt is tucked under his cream trousers.

As soon as the picture was dropped on the internet, his fans are in awe of the physical transformation over the years. The ‘Surroor 2021’ singer has become leaner in his physique and his style has become vibrant and even edgier.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya recently released his new track named 'Surroor 2021' which is a follow-up of his 2006 album 'Aap Kaa Surroor'. The album will arrive soon.

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya releases the first look of his new album – Surroor 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results