Himesh Reshammiya’s picture from his younger days featuring Alka Yagnik goes viral on the internet

A picture of singer and music producer Himesh Reshammiya from his younger days is going viral on the internet. The picture had the singer-composer standing next to the veteran singer Alka Yagnik.
In the picture, Himesh looked quite different from how he looks today. He was dressed in simple attire where his checked shirt is tucked under his cream trousers.
On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya recently released his new track named 'Surroor 2021' which is a follow-up of his 2006 album 'Aap Kaa Surroor'. The album will arrive soon.
