Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s next Not the Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor are reuniting on screen, almost 6 years later. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that apart from a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a Luv Ranjan project, Ranbir is also talking to Imtiaz for his next and has already okay-ed it too, verbally.
After the Bollywood Hungama story went viral, with fans expressing their joy at the happy reunion after Tamasha, many thought it will be the biopic on controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila. But, we can now tell you that it is NOT that film.
Also Read: Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to start its next schedule on June 20
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply