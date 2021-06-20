Sanjana Sanghi gets appointed as Youth Advocate for Education by child rights organisation, Save The Children

A Delhi University Gold Medallist and Recipient of Recognition from the Honourable HRD Minister of India for falling in India’s top 0.1% percentile in her Class 12 Board Examinations- Sanjana Sanghi’s passion and belief in the power of education has been personal and consistent. In 2014, she decided to take this passion forward when as a 1st-year college student, she began her journey as a teacher-volunteer for educating underprivileged children with a Delhi-based NGO which was the start of her journey with advocacy for Education that has only grown since. Her journey now comes full circle as she has been entrusted as the Youth Advocate for Education by India’s leading Child Rights Organisation, Save The Children.

Sanjana shares, “Education, for me has been like a magic potion. It makes you who you are and it changes how you see the world and it isn’t just what happens in the classroom. Every single child deserves a right to basic education and I’m committed to ensuring that my journey of the last 7 years continues for the rest of my life to be able to make education a reality for the largest number in our country”

In her role as the Youth Advocate for Education, Sanjana is going to be dedicating her efforts to ensure access to education for girls, as 10 million young girls in India run the risk of dropping out of school owing to the COVID-19.

Aiming at garnering 1 lakh supporters in the petition to ensure learning continues for all children, especially girls – by World Literacy Day on September 8th.

Recently, UNESCO New Delhi has selected Sanjana to inaugurate their Flagship Report of 2021 due to her connect with the youth and commitment to Advocacy for Education and Gender Equality through an intersectional lens.

On the work front, Sanjana won hearts with her debut in Dil Bechara and will be next seen in the action thriller Om: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

