Riddhi Nayak to play Anandi’s mother in reboot of Balika Vadhu

With the trend of second seasons or reboot of several shows, it seems like Colors TV popular drama Balika Vadhu has also emerged to be on the list. The show aired between 2008-2016 and became one of the longest-running shows on Indian television.

As the talks around the new season or the revival are already on, the makers of the show have already started approaching the actors for the same. The theme of the show would be somehow related to the first season. There have been reports of several actors including Sunny Pancholi, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Mehul Buch, Riddhi Nayak to have been roped in for Balika Vadhu 2.

Now, it is being reported that actor Riddhi Nayak Shukla has been roped in to play lead character Anandi's mother in the show. The character was originally portrayed by actress Bhairavi Raichura in the first season. The show will be produced by Sphere Origins this time.

Balika Vadhu was the first show to touch upon the social issue of child marriage and gained immense popularity.

