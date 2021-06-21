Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 to premiere on July 16 on Disney+ Hotstar; trailer out on July 1st

It was Bollywood Hungama who exclusively reported that the digital rights of Priyadarshan's mad cap entertainer, Hungama 2, who sold to the Disney+ Hotstar for an impressive sum of Rs. 30 crores. The comedy stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaffry in the lead along with comic artists like Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever in key roles. And now, Bollywood Hungama brings an exclusive scoop on the release date of this film.

"Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 16 and it's trailer will hit the digital world on July 1. It has turned out to be a full proof comic entertainer and will bring some laughter in challenging times of this pandemic," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama. The film marks the comeback of Priyan to the Hindi film industry after a long break and the expectations are high.

It's a sequel to the 2003 cult comedy, which starred Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and Aftab Shivdasani in lead. Interestingly, Akshaye will be seen making a cameo appearance in Hungama 2. Apart from Hungama, Ramesh Taurani's horror comedy, Bhoot Police too is gearing up for a premiere on Disney+ Hotstar around the month of September.

Apart from the return of Rs. 30 crores from digital, producer Ratan Jain will get approximately Rs. 6 to 8 crores from the satellite rights of Hungama 2, in addition to some more from the sale of music and ancillary rights. Over all, Hungama 2 has proved to be a money minting machine for producer, who has not just recovered his budget, but also made profits.

