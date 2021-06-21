Amber Heard to reprise her role in Aquaman 2, confirms director James Wan

Hollywood actor Amber Heard has been welcomed "back to Atlantis" by director James Wan for Aquaman 2. The sci-fi film, starring Jason Momoa, is getting a sequel titled Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.
According to the reports, plot details are still being kept under wraps. The sequel will see Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.
During an interview with Drew Barrymore, Jason Momoa revealed Aquaman 2 would begin production in July.
