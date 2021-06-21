Khushi Kapoor channels Ariana Grande while sporting soft glam and high ponytail

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor's Instagram has a separate fanbase. She can go from flam to casuals swiftly and the switch up resonates with Gen-Z. Her account is verified and she often shares stunning pictures.

On Monday, Khushi Kapoor uploaded a photo on her Instagram with poppy pink eye shadow, tinted lips and a high pony tail. Khushi is channeling major Ariana Grande vibes. She captioned the picture, “After you listen to one Ariana Grande song?”

Her makeup was soft, with rose tinted lips, natural wavy hair. She accessorized with a delicate pearl bracelet and a chain resting around her collar. She is posing with her pupper who is just as much the poser as Khushi!

Khushi Kapoor studies in New York in a film school and is here in Mumbai for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.

