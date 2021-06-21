Khushi Kapoor channels Ariana Grande while sporting soft glam and high ponytail

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor's Instagram has a separate fanbase. She can go from flam to casuals swiftly and the switch up resonates with Gen-Z. Her account is verified and she often shares stunning pictures.
On Monday, Khushi Kapoor uploaded a photo on her Instagram with poppy pink eye shadow, tinted lips and a high pony tail. Khushi is channeling major Ariana Grande vibes. She captioned the picture, “After you listen to one Ariana Grande song?”
Khushi Kapoor studies in New York in a film school and is here in Mumbai for summer break. She also wishes to join the industry once she completes her education.
