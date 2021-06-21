Jennifer Winget mesmerises giving us in the blue printed co-ord dress

Popular Indian Television actress Jennifer Winget has always been adored by her fans for her acting skills and for her fashion.

Recently, the 36-year-old actress posted some alluring pictures on her Instagram. Looking mesmerising as ever, she wore a blue-coloured co-ord dress which had floral print all over it. This set consisted of V-neck straps on shoulders blouse, and trousers. This set also had a blazer which just made this outfit look chic.

She curled her hair and rocked the minimal makeup look. She wore golden rings in both of her hands and gave us some fierce poses.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the Beyhadh 2 and Code M series.

