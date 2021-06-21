Jennifer Winget mesmerises giving us in the blue printed co-ord dress

Popular Indian Television actress Jennifer Winget has always been adored by her fans for her acting skills and for her fashion.
She curled her hair and rocked the minimal makeup look. She wore golden rings in both of her hands and gave us some fierce poses.
On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the Beyhadh 2 and Code M series.
