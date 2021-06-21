On World Music Day, singer Jasleen Royal creates magic on social media with her soulful voice

'Din Shagna Da' Singer Jasleen Royal's voice is a delight to hear. The talented budding singer-composer always leaps benchmark with her songs and on World Music Day, she has decided to gift her fans the opportunity to sing with her.
Apart from giving chartbusters, Jasleen has topped her social media game too. Royal recently uploaded a rendition of Vilen's 'Chidiya' and it went on to garner 2 million views. She had also recently collaborated with social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate.
