On World Music Day, singer Jasleen Royal creates magic on social media with her soulful voice

'Din Shagna Da' Singer Jasleen Royal's voice is a delight to hear. The talented budding singer-composer always leaps benchmark with her songs and on World Music Day, she has decided to gift her fans the opportunity to sing with her.

Jasleen shared a reel of her famous track 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on her social media sitting beside a window while it rains outside creating a perfect vibe for the song. She has in her caption also invited her followers to create duets with her and complete the melody.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

Apart from giving chartbusters, Jasleen has topped her social media game too. Royal recently uploaded a rendition of Vilen's 'Chidiya' and it went on to garner 2 million views. She had also recently collaborated with social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate.

ALSO READ: World Music Day 2021: Tujhse Hai Raabtas Shehban Nazim – “Music has been an integral part of my life”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results