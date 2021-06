Arjun Kapoor has got inked again and this time he has tattooed the initials of his sister, Anushula’s name’s on this left wrist!

Arjun reveals, “Tattoos, for me, are deeply personal. Anshula and I have gone through everything together. A is for Arjun and A is for Anshula. We are intertwined by the letter A and to each other. We have promised to look after each other and be there for each other, no matter what. Anshula is my number one human, she is the ace up my sleeve and I decided to ink her initial on my body because of that. I have to admit that this is my favourite tattoo, hands down.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.

