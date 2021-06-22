Billie Eilish apologises after her anti-Asian video resurfaced online, says ‘I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf’

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has issued an apology after an old video of her using an anti-Asian slur resurfaced online. The compilation video was being shared on TikTok, earlier this month, where Billie appears to mouth an anti-Asian slur with track 'Fish' song by Tyler The Creator in the background.

Billie became the center of controversy and issued the apology after online backlash and some called for boycott as well. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old singer issued an apology on Instagram stories and wrote, “I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. and this is something that I want to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not.”

Eilish added that she was 13 or 14 at that time and did not know that the word she used was on offense. “There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST,” she said.

She added, “Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. i not only beliAnd in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, Fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry. “The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when Walking to my pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO Tolerance, equity and equality,” Billie said.

The singer concluded the apology by adding, “We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

On the professional front, Billie Eilish's album 'Happier Than Ever' is due for release on July 30, 2021.

