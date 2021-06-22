Anupam Kher says he will never join politics

Apart from his acting skills, actor Anupam Kher is also known to actively present his political views especially on matters concerning the nation on social media. While in the past several actors have eventually steered into politics, Anupam Kher recently said that he will never join politics.
In an informal chat with the local media on Monday, Kher said that the question of his joining politics does not arise. He was fielding a question regarding talks of him contesting the last Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh in 2017. He said that if one shakes their hand with a person, people start arriving at a conclusion according to their convenience.
ALSO READ: Anupam Kher interacts with police officers in his hometown Shimla
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply