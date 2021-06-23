Shakira looks smokin’ hot in red bodycon dress on the cover of Vogue Mexico, reveals new single coming out in July

Colombian singer Shakira is the cover star of Vogue Mexico and Latin America. The singer has an honest conversation about the intention of her music in the issue.

On the cover of Vogue Mexico, the iconic star was seen in all smoking red hot look. She was seen donning a red boycon strapless dress which featured cut outs from the chest. She adorned this piece with matching hand gloves. She kept her makeup subtle with wavy hair open in soft curls and looked absolutely goddess.

Talking to Vogue Mexico about her journey and music, she revealed "I'm not a big fan of myself. I always listen to the things I've done and say 'this could have been better', I'm never entirely satisfied." These are words that do not seem to come from someone who has conquered the world with her art, but her reflection is even deeper: “That dissatisfaction is not entirely negative, it has something good. I never want to go back to what I've already done, I want to look elsewhere.”

She revealed that she has a new single coming out in July, and plans to release more songs throughout the year. Shakira intends to release an album in 2022 and hopes to tour again.

