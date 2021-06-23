Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her workout session with her ‘Dream team’ Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is quite active on social media and often shares her fitness videos and photos on Instagram. On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a picture from her workout session and her ‘dream team’.
The picture sees Mira Rajput with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar. The trio seems to be pumped up after the workout session and posed for the camera. Mira Kapoor wore athleisure with sneakers, while Shahid was seen in a white sleeveless tee with brown shorts and sneakers. On the other hand, Ishaan was a sleeveless tee with black shorts, sneakers with a pair of sunglasses. Mira captioned her picture, "Dream Team.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. They were blessed with a baby girl Misha in 2016 and a baby boy Zain in 2018.
Also Read: Triptii Dimri to be the leading lady of Shahid Kapoor’s next with Sujoy Ghosh
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply