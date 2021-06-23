Rashmika Mandanna shifts into her new apartment in Mumbai

It's a new beginning for actor Rashmika Mandanna as she recently shifted to her new apartment in Mumbai, with her pooch, Aura. Taking to her social media, the actress gave a glimpse of the house with an adorable picture of Aura, snuggling with her on the couch.

As for today, in her Dear Diary series, Rashmika wrote: "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's a never-ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired"

Rashmika recently returned to Mumbai to resume the shoot of her Bollywood film, 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress was seen shopping for her new apartment in Mumbai, for the last couple of days.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to foray into Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has a Pan-India film, Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

