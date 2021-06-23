Rashmika Mandanna shifts into her new apartment in Mumbai

It's a new beginning for actor Rashmika Mandanna as she recently shifted to her new apartment in Mumbai, with her pooch, Aura. Taking to her social media, the actress gave a glimpse of the house with an adorable picture of Aura, snuggling with her on the couch.
As for today, in her Dear Diary series, Rashmika wrote: "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's a never-ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired"
Rashmika recently returned to Mumbai to resume the shoot of her Bollywood film, 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress was seen shopping for her new apartment in Mumbai, for the last couple of days.
