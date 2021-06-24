Kate Herron on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki being MCU’s first bisexual character – “I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full”

Marvel released Tom Hiddleston star Loki series on Disney+ series, earlier this month. The show took the Avengers' character to the next level. The first episode of the series has confirmed Loki as gender fluid character, but the director Kate Herron has revealed the God of Mischief as bisexual after the premiere of third episode on June 23.

In the third episode, Loki revealed that he's bisexual to female version of himself from another timeline, played by Sophia Di Martino. The scene sees Tom and Sophia in conversation about love. Sylvie asks Loki, "How about you? You're a prince. It must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince.”

"A bit of both," Loki responds. "I suspect the same as you. But nothing ever…"

"Real," Sylvie says.

Series director Kate Herron tweeted a screenshot of the conversation from the episode and wrote, “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8

— Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Loki premiered on June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. It features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series after Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

