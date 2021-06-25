Alia Bhatt is the hardest worker in the gym, does barbell hip thrusts

Actress Alia Bhatt is a busy bee – be it work commitments, gym routines, she can do it all! She has been working out lately in order to gear up for her upcoming shoots. SohFit is the new cool for the B-Town young brigade.

In the latest video, she was seen lifting weights in the gym with the SohFit trainer. She was seen wearing black active wear with kicks. Alia is seen sweating it out to get those envious curves. The video was captioned, “Prepping for life ‘one day at a time’. Always be the hardest worker in the room A (honestly I don’t think I need to tell you that – you do it anyway).”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently prepping for a dark comedy titled Darlings. She has resumed the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, will also star in Brahmastra and her pan-Indian debut, RRR.

