Sex Education season 3 to premiere on September 17, first look features the cast in school uniforms 

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for season 3 of the British series Sex Education. The series is set to premiere on September 17. The first look is unveiled as the students are seen in Moordale High uniforms.

The third season will consist of eight episodes. In the upcoming season, TV Line reports, "Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) have made their relationship official (!) and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Girls‘ Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to the pillar of excellence it’s always been."

“Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms,” the logline reads. “Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Sex Education arrives on Netflix on September 17.

