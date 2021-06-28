Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting of Pathan at YRF Studios on his 29th debut anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting his highly-anticipated project Pathan at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. An Instagram user present on the sets has uploaded an image of the superstar and director Siddharth Anand’s car parked outside the sets of Pathan!

A well-placed trade source says, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown caused due to the second wave. Intense shooting schedule awaits SRK who seems to have started the shoot first. We hear John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizeable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences.”

Pathan is part of Aditya Chopra’s huge lineup of films that are set to be announced soon. With Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Junaid Khan’s debut Maharaj, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vicky Kaushal’s next, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, YRF is expected to rule the box office as soon as theatrical business returns to normalcy.

