Jaya Bachchan to make her digital debut with Sadabahar

After husband Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her OTT debut. The veteran actress is all set to appear in Endemol Shine India's upcoming project titled Sadabhar.
According to reports, the actress started shooting way back in February. However, the shoot of the show came to a halt after the Maharashtra government imposed a full-fledged lockdown in mid-April.
Jaya Bachchan will return to screen almost after 5 years. She was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan Ki & Ka (2016), in which she made a special guest appearance.
