Parasite star Song Kang-ho and Maggie Gyllenhaal amongst 8 prominent names to join Cannes 2021 jury

Actor Song Kang-ho, who was appreciated for his performance in Academy Award-winning movie Parasite, and Hollywood actor Maggie Gyllenhaal are joining the board of jury of 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The two actors are among the eight prominent artists who will join filmmaker Spike for this year’s event.

The jury list includes director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylene Farmer, writer-director Jessica Hausner, French star Melanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonca Filho, and actor Tahar Rahim, informed the festival organizers in a statement.

Song Kang-ho starrer Parasite, the multiple Oscar-winning movie in 2019 directed by Bong Joon-ho, premiered at Cannes in 2019 and became the first South Korean film to win the coveted Palme d’Or trophy.

When it comes to other jury members, tey also have connection to Cannes. Mati Diop won Cannes Grand Prix in 2019 for the film Atlantics, while Jessica Hausner also competed at Cannes 2019 with Little Joe, which made Emily Beecham win the Best Actress award. Actor Tahar Rahim got his major breakout in Jacques Audiard’s Grand Prix-winning film A Prophet. Melanie Laurent starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Palme d’Or contender film Inglourious Basterds and Kleber Mendonça Filho, who won jury prize for Bacurau.

The jury will announce the list of winners on July 17, during the 2021 Cannes closing ceremony.

