Producer Firoz Nadiadwala helps Mumbai Police with food packets and water amid Covid-19 crisis

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been very active in helping the frontline workers of Mumbai. The producer has been providing help to Mumbai police since March of this year amid the second wave of Covid-19.
The producer reached to the police at various checkpoints of Andheri and Juhu. While talking to a daily, he said that when he saw the cops doing their duty and risking their lives by exposing themselves to the deadly virus, it made him realise how tough it is for them.
Besides that, he has been even providing ration kits to 100 families consisting of essentials items including basmati rice, pulses and oil which could feed a family of four for a month.
