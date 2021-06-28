Abhay Deol announces Disney film Spin, says it is ‘departure from my own status quo’

Actor Abhay Deol, on Saturday, announced he will be starring in the Disney movie Spin. It is an English-language coming-of-age teen drama and will be available to only US audiences on the Disney channel from August 13. He said that Spin is a departure from his own status quo.
The film is about Rhea (Avantika), is an Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.
