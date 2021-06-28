Akshaye Khanna starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack to premiere on July 9 on ZEE5

State of Siege: 26/11 was one of the first web series that was released on ZEE5 after the pandemic hit the entire world, which was a tribute to our brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Earlier this year, the platform announced a film a tribute to our soldiers, saluting the brave Indian spirit and continuing the legacy of the Siege series. The original film is titled State of Siege: Temple Attack which is inspired by true events. The makers of the film released the teaser of the film which reminds us of the NSG heroes who fought for us.

The NSG has always showcased its will and determination to save the lives of innocent people and successfully capture/kill the terrorists. This film will take you through their journey and all the behind-the-scenes action of a dreadful temple attack. As seen in the teaser, we see a lot of thrill, action, drama, and suspense. This film is definitely going to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The teaser starts with a voice-over of a terrorist who is willing to kill everyone for their mission. It shows how people were trapped by the terrorist and kept hostage while the NSG commandos took charge of the situation and saved lives.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Director Ken Ghosh said, "State of Siege: Temple Attack is not just a film, it is a tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives to protect us. As a son of a naval officer, I have grown up in awe of our armed forces. In State of Siege: Temple Attack, we have tried our best to give a fitting tribute to our heroes and I cannot wait for the release of the film on ZEE5.”

We see Akshaye Khanna back in the uniform after many years, Vivek Dahiya back as an NSG commando after State of Siege:26/11, and Gautam Rode. The dream team who created State of Siege: 26/11, Contiloe Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh) is back to produce the film which will be directed by Ken Ghosh who helmed the hugely popular and successful Abhay 2 as well. Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen was a consultant on both the State of Siege projects.

State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon come together for the first time as rivals in Vijay Gutte’s Legacy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results