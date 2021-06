Okay, now we’re on to Paris Fashion Week and it is evident that men have lot to look forward to! JW Anderson is an established designer who has already earned Designer of the Year awards for both his men’s and women’s fashions in the UK. The label is a favorite of rappers, but we cannot picture Travis Scott or ASAP Rocky in THIS outfit. What was JW thinking?

