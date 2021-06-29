Sara Ali Khan adds pop of colour in pink Jacquard dress worth Rs. 29, 971 for a shoot with Punit Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the much talked about Mumbai monsoons. The actress shot for a commercial with director Punit Malhotra. She was donning a pink mini dress which is dominating the season.

Sara Ali Khan was seen walking around on set in a hot pink set with a strappy top and a lettuce hem – Jackie Mini Dress originally costs $390 on Jacquard Spring/Summer 2021 collection. She completed her look with dewy makeup, brozed cheeks, matte lips and her tresses in soft waves. She accessorized with shiny diamond cuffs and a bracelet. She finished off the look with bright pink pumps and a colourful umbrella. Her radiant smile was a show stealer and did all the talking for Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Danush and directed by Anand L. Rai.



