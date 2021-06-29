Sara Ali Khan adds pop of colour in pink Jacquard dress worth Rs. 29, 971 for a shoot with Punit Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the much talked about Mumbai monsoons. The actress shot for a commercial with director Punit Malhotra. She was donning a pink mini dress which is dominating the season.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Danush and directed by Anand L. Rai.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria’s pastel athleisure outfits should be added in your activewear closet
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply