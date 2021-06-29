Hina Khan pivots to athleisure in her latest chic photos

Actress Hina Khan is basking in the success of her latest music video release with actor Shaheer Sheikh. Meanwhile, she is getting regular in her social media updates after taking a break for a while after her father’s passing.

On Monday, Hina uploaded a few photos of herself dressed in an all-black track suit. She is seen wearing a halter neck slogan top which reads, 'Eat Carrots- It's Vegan'. She paired this with black joggers, white and black chunky sneakers, a white cover up shirt and a funky black Headgear. She completed her look with quirky, cat eye shaped red sunglasses. For her makeup, she kept it simple, with blush pink lips, radiant skin and poker straight hair. Hina's track suit is an affordable buy from Pankh Clothing and retails on their website for Rs. 2,500.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ opposite Shaheer Shaikh. She also featured in 'Patthar Wargi' and 'Be Dard'.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Also Read: Hina Khan, Aly Goni, Surbhi Jyoti, and other TV celebs speak in support of Pearl V Puri after his arrest in alleged rape case

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results