The Family Man 2 actor Darshan Kumaar reveals he received hate messages from fans who thought he is from Pakistan

Actor Darshan Kumaar who essays the role of Major Sameer in the popular web series The Family Man said that he has been receiving mixed reactions for his performance in the series. He said that some of his fans and audiences are unable to separate him from his character.

Talking to a leading daily, Darshan said that he has been receiving different reactions for his role. He said that the film fraternity and fans are complimenting the look, acting, and attitude of his character. Kumaar further said that he has also been receiving hate as some people think he is really from Pakistan. He said that he has been receiving slogans like ‘Hindustan zindabad, Major Sameer murdabad', or 'doodh maangoge toh kheer denge, Major Sameer Hindustan ki taraf dekha toh cheer denge'. The actor said that people are forgetting that he is an Indian actor who is playing the role of Major Sameer, the antagonist on the show.

Darshan Kumaar is not the only actor who has been receiving hate for their portrayal. Actor Priyamani, who plays Manoj Bajpayee's character's wife Suchitra also revealed that she has been receiving hate messages and mails from fans for being rude to Bajpayee's character.

Season 2 of The Family Man was released earlier this month and was much appreciated. Samantha Akkineni who played Raji made her digital debut with the series.

