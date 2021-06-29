Madhuri Dixit takes on the ‘Down’ x ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ challenge and she look stunning as ever

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. Madhuri took on the trending social media challenge on Jay Sean’s ‘Down’ meets ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In the video, she was seen dropping her jhumka and then coming up dressed in ethnic wear. Madhuri was seen with matte, shimmery makeup, with glossy liSps and her hair in soft curls. She was seen in a black dress with embroidery and intricate designs with multi colored work. She looks stunning with embellished jewelry and delicate makeup.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

