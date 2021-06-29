Cardi B goes topless in pregnancy shoot with husband Offset; shares another stunning portrait with daughter Kulture

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset is set to welcome their second child together. The 28-year-old singer shared the news while performing with her husband and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards 2021.

After the trio finished performing ‘Straightenin’, Cardi joined the group for ‘Type S***’. She appeared on the stage in a rhinestone-embellished black bodysuit, with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump.

Cardi B uploaded snaps on her Instagram announcing her pregnancy. She and her adorable daughter Kulture are seen twinning in white outfits. They are both seen in gold jewellery, with massive earrings, a cuff in the neck, bracelets and OTT head gears. Their 2-year-old daughter is seen cradling the baby bump as they wait for the new born. Cardi talks about how she is excited for Kulture and the new born, how they will have fights but will be the best of friends.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

She also uploaded photos of herself covered in white paint sans any piece of clothing as her long hair is shy of her butt. She flaunts her curves her new bump and the beautiful floral tattoo covering her butt and the side of her thigh.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

She is seen posing with Offset as he hugged her from behind and Cardi hides her assets with her hands. Cardi thanked god for the newest blessing and can't wait for their new born to be a part of their life and home!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, have had their fair share of ups and downs. They were even headed for a divorce late last year but eventually reconciled by November.

Also Read: Cardi B surprises everyone as she announces her pregnancy by debuting baby bump during BET Awards 2021 performance

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results