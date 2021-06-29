Kriti Sanon says Manish Malhotra has been her constant since her modelling days

Kriti Sanon is one of the top divas of Bollywood today and the actress has achieved such heights within a span of seven years. Kriti shared a picture with her constant since the start of her career, designer, Manish Malhotra.

Kriti took to her social media and shared this adorable picture from lunch at Manish Malhotra's house where she can be seen hugging the designer while he takes a selfie of the two. The reigning actress wrote with the photo, "The one person who is the same with me since my modeling days..! Love you @manishmalhota05 ????"

This actress comes from Delhi with no connection to the industry and has made it huge with her talent and hard work. She has gone from modelling to acting to be where she is and she reveals that the one person who has been her constant since is Manish Malhotra.

Kriti looked super chic in this casual outfit wearing a pink lace bralette and a long casual black dress with a side split paired with white shoes and her hair let down straight.

On the work front, Kriti has one of the best lineups in the industry which includes the Pan-India film, Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, her solo lead film, Mimi, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Hum Do Hamaare Do with Rajkummar Rao besides an unannounced project.

