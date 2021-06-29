Sonam Kapoor celebrates three years of Sanju with a beautiful post

Sonam Kapoor, known for her unconventional and path-breaking choices, stunned everyone with Ruby in the film, Sanju. The biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt was released today, three years ago. Sharing the screen space with her debut hero, Ranbir Kapoor, the versatile actress, made a smashing impact on the audience with her performance.

Sonam's acumen as an actor to be vulnerable on screen impressed both the viewers and critics. The powerhouse performer took to Instagram to celebrate the 2018 blockbuster film's milestone.

Sharing the behind-the-scene picture with Ranbir and director Rajkumar Hirani along with the poster of the film on her story, Sonam wrote, “What an incredible experience it was to be a part of this film. Truly, one man that lived many lives.”

The biopic also starred Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sonam is gearing up for her next highly anticipated thriller, Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is a remake of a Korean drama of the same name.

