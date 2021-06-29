Dwayne Johnson to reunite with Chris Morgan for Red One

Superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, is all set to star in the upcoming Chris Morgan film, Red One for Amazon Studios. The pair Dwayne and Chris will reunite after collaborating on the Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. The streaming service announced the upcoming project on June 28.
According to Variety, the upcoming film “entered the Amazon treaming service after a very competitive bidding process, which is another indication that Amazon focuses on more populist content. Its urge to produce more broadly appealing films comes as the streaming battles intensify, with new entrants such as HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and Disney Plus.”
Red One will be produced by Hiram Garcia, President of Seven Bucks Productions, which Dwayne Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia. Morgan will produce as well as supervise the script.The film explores “a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” The plan is to take the film on floors in 2022, with a holiday release in 2023.
