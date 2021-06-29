Halsey announces her new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Award-winning artist and mommy-to-be Halsey has announced her upcoming album ‘If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power’. The album will be produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

On Monday, the pop artist surprised her fans and made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram handles about her upcoming album. Halsey uploaded a small clip announcing the title of the album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' and the producers.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

The FOURTH album by Halsey

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY

— h (@halsey) June 28, 2021

Reznor and Ross won both Academy Award and Golden Globes for Best Original Score for the Pixar film Soul this year. Last year, they won an Emmy for HBO series Watchmen.

On the professional front, Halsey officially cancelled her tour earlier this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and had launched her last album 'Manic' in 2020.

