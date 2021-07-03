Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar flag off Season 3 of Bhushan Kumar’ T -Series’ MixTape Rewind with the songs ‘Tera Chehra’ and ‘Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Hai’

Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music. The talented singers take on the iconic love songs ‘Tera Chehra’ and ‘Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Hai’, originally composed by Adnan Sami and now seamlessly combined by Abhijit Vaghani. This season is all about rewinding to the love songs of the 90’s and the early 2000’s, a season of romance and nostalgia perfect for the monsoons.

One of the most loved musical jodi, Jubin, and Tulsi, have come together for the first time on Mixtape to pour their heart out in this beautiful rendition of these two old-world romantic songs. As soft, mesmerizing, and heartwarming as the song is, director Ahmed Khan has created an environment that promises to transport you to another world with your loved one. The new season will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy an ad-free and hands-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa.

Says Bhushan Kumar, “The first episode introduces this season’s theme of romance beautifully. Blending these two songs to create a new tune and yet maintaining the essence of the original, Abhijit has created a soulful track. Jubin & Tulsi have given soul to this tune with their soulful voices.”

Speaking about blending Tera Chehra – Jaan Meri, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Revisiting these timeless melodies with a newer palate seemed the perfect way to reminisce them for the millennials. Adnan Sami is a master composer! And those newer music pieces that I gave, re-added the additional amount of soul and love in these old melodies. Tulsi has an eccentric tone with Jubin’s new age singing that made their tones match perfectly for this song.”

Excited about the collaboration says Tulsi Kumar, “Abhijit is our main music man behind the Mixtape series. With every season he brings the songs and beautifully fuses them together. This year I collaborate with Jubin Nautiyal, yet another talented, amazing human being and a dear friend. The songs that Jubin & I are coming together for are Tera Chehra and Jaan Meri, which are Deepchandi taal. They are extremely romantic and mesmerizing songs, originally composed by Adnan Sami sir. Both the songs are my personal favorites and I can't wait for everyone to hear the amalgamation of these wonderful tracks that together sound like one extremely beautiful romantic track. Also, it's always a pleasure to work with Ahmed Khan sir.”

Adds Jubin Nautiyal, “To amalgamate two songs and give it your personal touch is creatively very satisfying. It has been always fun collaborating with Tulsi and Abhijit has perfectly blended these two tracks which are definitely everyone’s favourites. From the composition to the blending, the instruments to the mixing, every factor of creating a whole new track as a process was beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys this mixtape.”

