The Weeknd to star in and co-writer pop culture cult drama The Idol set at HBO

The Weeknd is clearly not stopping his reign in music. After a fantastic 2020 with ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘After Hours’ album followed by Superbowl Halftime performance this year, the singer is set to star in and co-write a cult drama series for HBO titled The Idol.
According to Deadline, The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, will be starring in and co-write The Idol will “follow a female pop artist who begins an affair with an intriguing L.A. club owner who is the leader of a hidden cult.”
