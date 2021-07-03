Tiger Shroff has a simple solution for a fan who desires to have a jawline like his

Tiger Shroff is well known for his fitness. The new-age action star is often seen sharing videos and photos from his fitness routines and has also entertained the audience with his insane stunts onscreen.

Recently, Tiger held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered questions about his work, fitness, and personal life. A fan asked him, "Want a jawline like you. Give some tip." Replying to the question, Tiger gave a simple solution, "Chingum kha bhau (eat chewing gum bro)."

He also revealed that he will be resuming the shoot of Heropanti 2 on June 30 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has a couple of interesting projects to look forward to. Last seen in Baaghi 3, the actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2, Rambo, Baaghi 2, and Ganapath in the near future.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff shares an update for fans regarding shoot of Heropanti 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results