Hrithik Roshan reacts to netizen who wrote a plot for Krrish 4 in five minutes

Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3 was released in 2013. The much-awaited Krrish 4 has been in the making for a couple of years now. While fans are awaiting the fourth installment of the franchise, a netizen penned down his version of the plotline of the film.

The netizens who shared the plotline on Twitter said that he wrote it in five minutes. The plot involved Naseeruddin Shah returning from the past to 2022 to take revenge. It involves a lot of back and forth from the past to the present and Krishna and Priya's kid’s abduction.

Hrithik noticed the tweet and commented on it. Applauding the creativity, Roshan wrote, "Imagination" with the 100 emoticon.

I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never. ???? pic.twitter.com/TtKonzOBjq

— ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@LuciferIite) June 24, 2021

Recently, Krrish marked 15 years of its release. Sharing a video of the same, Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4.” Reportedly, Krrish 4 is currently in the scripting stage and the makers are waiting for the coronavirus situation to settle to move ahead with the project.

