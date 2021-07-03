Madhuri Dixit recalls roaming on the streets freely in throwback picture from Rome

Madhuri Dixit is missing the pre- pandemic activities especially roaming on the streets freely. On Tuesday, the actress took on her Instagram to share picture of herself posing on the streets of Rome when she was on vacation with her family.
On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.
