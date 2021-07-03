Madhuri Dixit recalls roaming on the streets freely in throwback picture from Rome

Madhuri Dixit is missing the pre- pandemic activities especially roaming on the streets freely. On Tuesday, the actress took on her Instagram to share picture of herself posing on the streets of Rome when she was on vacation with her family.

In the pictures, she was seen in a black blazer with hair open as she poses with minimal makeup. She was seen posing candidly standing on a road in a beautiful street light view. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “When roaming the streets freely was a vibe in itself. The road less travelled.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit takes on the ‘Down’ x ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ challenge and she look stunning as ever

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results