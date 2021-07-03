Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrate second anniversary by sharing unseen photos from their glorious wedding

Pop sensation Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are celebrating two years of their wedding. The couple got hitched in a secret ceremony in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards with Diplo being their officiator and a few friends and his brothers in attendance. Their parents also found out about the wedding from the internet. This was followed by a lavish ceremony in Paris. They both looked happy as ever and their cute antics had our hearts melting.

On Tuesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their 2wedding anniversary and shared some unseen glimpses from the wedding and after party. Sophie uploaded photos from her wedding captioned it, “2 years as your wife, holy moly I love you Bub!”

Joe Jonas also shared unseen black and white photos and wrote, “The Best 2 Years of my Life.”

The couple looked ethereal in their wedding outfits and look like they're having the time of their lives. Since, then the couple has also given birth to a beautiful baby girl Willa! Joe and Sophie are our true blue couple goals!

On the professional front, the couple has been busy with Jonas Brothers kick off their tour and Sophie Turner is busy after she was signed for a series with HBO.

