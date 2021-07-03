National Doctor’s Day 2021: Television stars Anjum Fakih and Adhvik Mahajan hail the frontliners

Every year July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). It is observed as the birth and death anniversary of Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated medical professionals who risk their lives for the citizens of the country. Once again, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us contribution and hard work of healthcare workers. Keeping in mind the sacrifices that doctors make, Television actors Anjum Fakih and Adhvik Mahajan hail their work.

Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of Srishti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, said, “Our doctors have been the backbone of the entire medical infrastructure in the country. Without their hard work and selfless service, I don’t think we would be able to sail through this pandemic. Their resilience and dedication is an inspiration for all and we all look up to them for strength and assurance. This doctors day I would like to thank and salute our doctors for their relentless hard work. Thank you for keeping us safe and helping us in this fight against COVID.”

Adhvik Mahajan who plays the role of Jogi in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, mentioned, “I feel doctors are the most inspiring figures in our society and there is certainly a lot to learn and take back from them. We are currently amidst one of the most difficult times that mankind has seen but nothing has stopped our doctors and nurses from fighting this battle. Countless sacrifices have been made and the amount of work goes into fighting the pandemic day in and out is absolutely unimaginable. They have been risking their lives without any hesitation and thus deserve the utmost respect in today’s time and going forward. I feel if the Indian army are the gatekeepers at the borders, then the doctors are the soul of our nation. We all need to collectively value their efforts and their contribution towards the betterment of well-being and be grateful for the service that they provide us. To all the doctors out there, wishing you a very Happy National Doctor’s Day! Let’s work like every day is National Doctor’s Day.”

