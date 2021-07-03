Gauri Khan shares 3D photorealistic designs planned for Reliance Jio’s World Centre

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is an accomplished interior designer with an impressive client list including celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and many others.

Gauri Khan is the CEO and founder of Gauri Khan Designs and recently she took to Instagram to share photos of her latest project. Khan shared the interior design pans of Reliance Jio’s World Centre that have a 3D effect to it. “cutting edge photorealistic and other related digital 3 d render solutions #gaurikhandesings # design concepts #The jio world centre .. Reliance," she wrote sharing the pictures.

Through the lockdown, Gauri also designed the office of Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing pictures of the interior in March this year, she wrote, "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great a experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability.A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign @bottomlinemedia.”

