Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani receives a warm welcome as he returns home after almost 50 days

Arjun Bijlani, who participated in the stunt-based adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this year, is back home after wrapping up the shoot for the show. He along with the team of the show returned to India from Cape Town on June 23 and was quarantined at a hotel near Film City Mumbai. After following the international travel protocols, the actor has finally returned back to his home.

Upon his arrival, the TV star received a warm welcome from his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. Neha decorated the space in a lavish style with golden and black balloons which had Arjun’s pictures placed on them. The main highlight of the decoration was the ‘Welcome Papa’ balloons in the centre.

Neha took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of the entire decoration. In another story, Neha wrote, “Finally he is home”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to premiere this July and will replace Dance Deewane 3. Reportedly Arjun Bijlani is also in the Top 5 of the show along with Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood

