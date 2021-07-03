Lady Gaga looks sensational as she steps out in New York in white Giambattista Valli sheer gown

July 2, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Lady Gaga is a woman of sheer style and unmatched fashion. She adds a dash of her person style and quirk to every outfit she wears. Lady Gaga was seen jet setting in style in a pink co-ord set with strawberries and an adorable bucket hat.

Lady Gaga looks sensational as she steps out in New York in white Giambattista Valli sheer gown

Gaga was seen strutting down New York City looking like an absolute vision in a white Giambattista Valli creation. The beautiful ruffled tulle number had gorgeous intricate details that she paired with a stunning a long A-line white blazer and scalloped skirt.

Lady Gaga looks sensational as she steps out in New York in white Giambattista Valli sheer gown

She completed the look ankle strap satin heels and a mint blue box bag. She kept her styling classic with vintage cat eyed sunglasses, soft makeup, glossy plum lips and a sleek low bun. She accessorized with diamond danglers and that's all that did the talking!

Recently, on the work front, Lady Gaga released, 'Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary Edition' which features all of the 14 tracks of her sophomore album with six alternate versions of songs reimagined by LGBTQIA+ artists and advocates. She also postponed her Chromatica Ball tour till 2022 for the second time.

Also Read: Justin Bieber urges fans to stop coming to his house – “Don’t appreciate you guys being here”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *