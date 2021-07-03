Lady Gaga looks sensational as she steps out in New York in white Giambattista Valli sheer gown

Lady Gaga is a woman of sheer style and unmatched fashion. She adds a dash of her person style and quirk to every outfit she wears. Lady Gaga was seen jet setting in style in a pink co-ord set with strawberries and an adorable bucket hat.

Gaga was seen strutting down New York City looking like an absolute vision in a white Giambattista Valli creation. The beautiful ruffled tulle number had gorgeous intricate details that she paired with a stunning a long A-line white blazer and scalloped skirt.

She completed the look ankle strap satin heels and a mint blue box bag. She kept her styling classic with vintage cat eyed sunglasses, soft makeup, glossy plum lips and a sleek low bun. She accessorized with diamond danglers and that's all that did the talking!

Recently, on the work front, Lady Gaga released, 'Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary Edition' which features all of the 14 tracks of her sophomore album with six alternate versions of songs reimagined by LGBTQIA+ artists and advocates. She also postponed her Chromatica Ball tour till 2022 for the second time.

