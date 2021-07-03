Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen is back home after almost two months

Anushka Sen is back home. After spending almost two months in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress is back in Mumbai and was in quarantine before she could head home.

In her latest pictures, she can see her donning a blue white tie-dye co-ord set which she paired with jacket and matching jogger pants. She adorned the jacket with white bralette top. Accessorising the look she paired it with a hat and white sneakers. To top up the casual look with bit of class she went with subtle makeup and open hair as she poses candidly.

On the work front, Anushka Sen will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will air in July 2021.

