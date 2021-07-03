Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen is back home after almost two months

Anushka Sen is back home. After spending almost two months in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the actress is back in Mumbai and was in quarantine before she could head home.
On the work front, Anushka Sen will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will air in July 2021.
