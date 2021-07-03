Rashmika Mandanna takes us through her day when she is not shooting

Rashmika Mandanna who is profoundly known as the National Crush has taken into the habit of sharing her Dear Diary on social media. Starting the month with so many nice things, these updates are the most sought for.

To keep fans updated about her daily routine and counting on all the things she did through the day, Rashmika shared, "Oh Oh Oh my diary ?‍♀️ I forgot!

Dear diary,

1/7/21,

– woke up to Aura's scratching and biting and tickling.. ????

– watched some TV since we didn't have shoot.. and I woke up early unnecessarily.. ????

– fed Aura her food.. her medicines ????

– my team @goldandglittr and @chakrapu.madhu came home.. we chilled a bit.. ????

– had two phone call interviews.. ✨

– got ready.. headed to the meeting.. ????

– both the meetings went well.. met some really nice people ❤️

– did some dubbing for one of the ad films ✨

– got back home by 8 pm✨

– ate some dinner.. again fed aura her food and meds and

– both of us went to sleeeeppp! ????

What a nice day it was yesterday! ????✨"

Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Mumbai fulfilling all her work commitments. She recently also launched an initiative #SpreadingHopes to bring in stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. She is giving away positivity in these tough times by telling stories.

Rashmika will soon be seen making her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She had also recently resumed shooting for her second Hindi film Goodbye and will be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

